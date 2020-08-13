CORVALLIS — William "Bill" Neustrom, 66, of Corvallis passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Daly-Leach Chapel at 11 a.m. with a reception following in the funeral home's community room. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.