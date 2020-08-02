× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TROUT CREEK — William “Bill” Robert Guldseth, 75, passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He had fought numerous health issues throughout his lifetime and most recently melanoma.

Bill was born on June 22, 1945 in Thompson Falls to Howard and Jeannette Guldseth. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and working in the woods with his dad. Bill operated a logging truck in high school, a love that would keep him coming back for most of his working life. He also enjoyed the game of basketball, especially the rivalry between the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks and the Libby Loggers, coached by his uncle Bill Racicot. He would go on to play basketball at Western Montana College and eventually transfer to Carroll College where he graduated in Secondary Education. Bill also received his Master’s degree in Education from Gonzaga University.