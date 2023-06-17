William “Bill” Wangler

William “Bill” Wangler passed away at the age of 89 in his home in Drummond, MT of a heart attack on April 30, 2023. He was born in Kintyre, ND on October 1, 1933 to Magdalena (Glatt) & Joseph Wangler.

Bill was a talented musician playing the drums & guitar in the family band. He joined the Army in December 1953 & was stationed at Fort Carson Colorado where he learned & became an expert mountain road builder which served him well later in life. After his discharge with a good conduct medal, he moved to Montana & worked in the Butte mines, where no shaft was too deep for him to work in, until 1959 when he moved to Drummond to work in the Phosphate & Douglas mines.

On September 29, 1959 he married Helen Glatt, his sweetheart of 7 years at St. Anthonys Church during a ferocious blizzard. They were blessed with 2 children, Bernadetta & Randy.

Bill & his family raised state champion angora rabbits & earth worms that they sold all over the US. He continued mining but in 1965 the trees were calling his name. He became an expert sawyer & road builder.

In 1974, Bill & his family started Wangler Logging. Bill felling trees, Bernadetta & Randy skidding & working the landing with Helen. Many wonderful family times & memories were enjoyed working together in the mountains. After the passing of Helen, Bill & Randy continued to run the logging business and logged side by side in all different areas of Montana until 2014 when Bill retired at the age of 80 & Wangler Logging was no more.

Many people say Bill was a good, kind, thoughtful & well-mannered soul but he was the hardest working SOB they'd ever seen! He wasn't all work & no play. Bill loved exploring the hills with his family on his Mountaineer & loved to fish lakes, streams, oceans & rivers. He was second to none in smoking the fish he caught for many people lucky enough to enjoy.

He looked forward to trips to Branson & watching music shows on the TV since his father & Lawrence Welk were friends.

A highlight in Bill's life recently was when he was in a featured news story on TV about Drummond Senior Meals. He was also a lifetime member of The American Legion & looked forward to working the Drummond Rodeo every year.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Helen, son-in-law Gene Bailey, grandson Michael Bailey, his parents, brothers Tony & Andy Wangler.

He is survived by Bernadetta Wangler Bailey, Randy (Sheila) Wangler, grandchildren; Christie & Erick Bailey, Stephanie (Dave) Barnett, & Shawnee Wangler, great grandchildren; Kinsleigh & Landon Barnett, sister Carol (Julius) Vetter, goddaughter Tammy (Wangler) & Tom Barduson. Many nieces, nephews, sisters & brothers in law.

Friend Cameron Blake & all the stray cats he fed on his back porch.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to the wonderful people of the Drummond Senior Meal Program.

A celebration of Bill's life is Saturday, June 24th at noon.