MISSOULA — Billy Bader, 49, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 24, 1969, to Edwin and Barbara Bader.
Billy had a sweet and quiet disposition and loved his family. He loved to plant flowers and was employed by Opportunity Resources for over 25 years. He considered his co-workers and case managers an extension of his family.
His most prized talent, of which there were many, was his ability to paint beautiful and vibrant pictures. As Tom Lind, ORI’s art director describes: “Billy is a very observant man who sees this world in beautiful quilt top patterns. To see into his playful mind, you only have to look at his paintings. He bounces light against dark in high contrasting, whimsical work that delights your eye as well as your sense of humor.”
Billy’s art appeared in every ORI calendar and has been the featured art on the cover on more than one occasion.
Billy was an avid bowler and a member of “The Short Bus All-Stars” Friday night bowling team with his two brothers and sister. Billy was adventurous and was ready to see and experience the world. His life was way too short for his exuberant and curious nature.
Survivors include his brothers, Michael and Steven Bader, and his sister Mary Olson and her husband Carey.
Services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike McGovern officiating. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate what you can to Opportunity Resources, Inc.