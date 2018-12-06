MISSOULA — By God's grace we were blessed with many wonderful years with Bill. Bill Cutler passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at his home in Missoula, of natural causes, and now resides with our Heavenly Father.
Bill was born March 11, 1958, in Denver, Colorado, to Alan and Barbara Cutler. As a young boy, Bill lived with his family in Denver. Attending schools in and around Denver. Bill loved being outdoors fishing with his Uncle Everett in the Colorado mountains.
In the summer of 1976 Bill moved to Montana where he attended and graduated from Hellgate High School. In 1977 Bill joined the Navy and trained as a Quartermaster aboard the USS Trepang Submarine. After his discharge he was employed at the University of Montana. He also helped his sister as a p.m. janitor at the then called Red Lion. In 1997 he went to work at Louisiana-Pacific then later sold to Roseburg Forest Products as an M&D helper and later M&D operator, where he was currently employed.
Bill never married and was a bachelor for life. He had many wonderful friends, but a very special friendship in Tela and Yvonne.
Survivors include his sisters Cindy, her husband Ralph Gillespie; Renea and her husband Scott Seiler. Niece Barbara and nephews Tony, Alan and Jimmy. Many great- nieces and nephews and a great-great- niece and nephew. Bill is preceded in death by his father Alan Cutler and mother Barbara Cutler.
Please join us all for a celebration of Bill's life for a pot luck on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1 pm. at the Dark Horse Lounge at 1805 Regent St.