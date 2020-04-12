William Brenton Moore

To so many that knew him, he was Will fish Moore. He was an amazing beautiful unique soul with a unique view on life. He was a selfless man full of integrity, compassion and only saw the good in people. The mechanic that would help anyone in need. Will was a man of nature, always on the water's edge with a gold pan or fishing poles. He always had time to share his fishing knowledge with any individual next to him but with care as to not reveal his honey hole. Our son of many strengths has left this earth far too early, he leaves behind a legacy of adventure. Always ready for that next adventure around the corner or the great chase for the perfect crystal or beautiful stone. I am sure he went to the next life gold pan in tow, with fishing poles and ready for the next phase of his soul. May we meet again our shining star, our love and until then he would tell us all: fish on my friends, sons, brothers, companions and family. A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.