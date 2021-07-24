William Dale Crawford

Kalispell- William Dale Crawford, father, husband, grandfather, comrade, and friend of the Earth, passed on peacefully to his next adventure, Saturday morning, July 10, 2021. Bill squeezed every drop out of life for three quarters of a century, from learning to ski in Canada, to flying hang gliders above Flathead Lake, to tasting cheese and skiing through the Alps with his wife Sue, to raising 3 children and 3 grandchildren, hiking, biking, and picnicking his way from coast to coast.

Bill was kind to all, and passionate about supporting human, animal, and environmental rights. A lifelong learner, Bill had an unquenchable curiosity for almost everything including space exploration, blues and jazz, international cuisine, and great literature. With an engineering mind, he was a master of precision, insisting “measure twice, cut once”.