William Dale Crawford
Kalispell- William Dale Crawford, father, husband, grandfather, comrade, and friend of the Earth, passed on peacefully to his next adventure, Saturday morning, July 10, 2021. Bill squeezed every drop out of life for three quarters of a century, from learning to ski in Canada, to flying hang gliders above Flathead Lake, to tasting cheese and skiing through the Alps with his wife Sue, to raising 3 children and 3 grandchildren, hiking, biking, and picnicking his way from coast to coast.
Bill was kind to all, and passionate about supporting human, animal, and environmental rights. A lifelong learner, Bill had an unquenchable curiosity for almost everything including space exploration, blues and jazz, international cuisine, and great literature. With an engineering mind, he was a master of precision, insisting “measure twice, cut once”.
Bill worked as a Conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad for 47 years and was a legend among the rails. Bill was a veteran of the Army Special Forces - Airborne Division, and strongly advocated for peace. He loved skiing, swooshing elegantly down the slopes, ever chasing his bride. He taught his family to ski, sail, camp, hike, cook, to love, to learn, and to be kind. Bill liked to stay informed by listening to Montana and National Public Radio and participated in politics by regularly writing to elected officials.
Please toast an espresso to Bill, the gourmet, the exquisite soul, eclectic, daring, gentle, sophisticated - a true Montanan. Bill's legacy lives on through the people that were lucky enough to befriend him.
Bill's family includes wife Sue Crawford, sister Linda Owen, brother Tom Crawford, daughter Emily Crawford, sons Andrew and Ian Crawford, grandsons Nico and Andrew (Roo) Crawford, and granddaughter Zoe Crawford.
A small private family gathering will take place. Memorials can be sent to The Flathead Lakers to help preserve our beautiful Montana treasure.
Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.