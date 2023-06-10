William “Dean” Clinkenbeard

William “Dean” Clinkenbeard, 82 of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Dean was born September 11, 1940 in Bakersfield, CA to Leo and Susie Clinkenbeard. Dean was the eldest of his parents 5 children; he loved growing up with his siblings. He graduated from High School in 1959 and worked in a gas station before joining the Air Force in 1960. Dean spent 6 years in the military, ranking Sergeant before being discharged in 1966.

While in the Air Force, Dean married Arlye Glover in March of 1964. They grew their family having 2 daughters, Dian and Leslie. Dean purchased his first gas station in Las Vegas, then sold it and moved to Barstow in 1970 to be closer to his family. He purchased his second station in Barstow, just off the interstate. Then in 1976, he fell in love with Montana so much when hunting with his cousins, that he moved his family lock stock and barrel to Missoula where he saw the potential on Reserve St.

Dean purchased his first Truck Stop in Missoula on Reserve Street, before it was even paved. He has opened several service stations in Montana and Idaho as well as a hotel behind his original Montana location. Dean would spend hours talking with his loyal customers in both the service stations and casinos. He loved meeting new people and sharing stories with them.

Dean loved his daughters, granddaughter, great-grandchildren and of course his Pomeranians. He would spend his summers on tractors in the fields surrounding his home. Dean loved to travel, go deep sea fishing, snorkel, hunt, fish, ride horses and keep his lawn perfectly mowed. He spent his evenings winding down with John Wayne westerns and Stargate SG-1.

Dean was proceeded in death by his father Leo Pat Clinkenbeard; mother Susie Ellen Clinkenbeard; brother Don Clinkenbeard; sister-in-law Lynne Clinkenbeard; brother-in-law Gene Mintun; ex-wife Arlye Glover; and beloved Pomeranians Ginger and Buddy.

Survivors include daughters Dian McDonald and Leslie (David) Bailey; siblings Dennis (Dianna) Clinkenbeard, Cheryl McKinney (Dan Saunders), Mary “Coleen” Mintun; granddaughter Arlye “Lianna” Dahlquist (Anders Conwell); great grandchildren Kaylex, Maddax and Alexa Dahlquist and longtime friend Gayle Lausch.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday June 25, 2023 from 1-4pm located at Deano's Casino 5318 W. Harrier in Missoula, Montana.