William Dennis Hammond, 81 passed away peacefully at home on June 10th. ‘Denny' was born January 25, 1942, in Missoula. He was the third of eight children born to George and Marie. He graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart High School in 1960. Shortly after he joined the Army and served in Germany. It was while home on a short visit that he met his future wife, Donna Dobner. After serving, he proposed and were married in 1967 spending 56 years together. Denny worked for his grandpa at the Coca Cola plant for many years until he transitioned to Meadow Gold Dairy. When the plant closed, he worked until his retirement in 2002 at Chief Charlo Elementary. They retired to a warmer climate and home for the past 19 years in Highland CA. Dennis will be remembered as one of the hardest working humans you could ever meet, his infectious laugh and love of cooking, especially family gatherings. He is survived by his daughter Emily, son in-law Scott (Monroe, WA), son Ray, daughter in-law Laura (Carlsbad, CA), brothers Pat, Jim, Tim, sister Mary, four grandchildren and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his wife and brothers Mike, Joe and Kevin. Services will be alongside Donna on July 15th, 11am at St. Anthony's Parish.