William Donald Aldrich

William Donald Aldrich liked to be called Bill, his Dad, Bud Aldrich said it was because he came at the 1st of the Month on October 1, 1948. He passed at home on May 15th, 2023, five days before he and his wife's, Cathy, 51st anniversary; he was 74 years old.

He was born in Missoula, Montana to Joy and Bud Aldrich. As a young boy, he lived in Missoula with his family including two older sisters, Joan Miller and Lani Tabish. While in high school, he played some football and spent time with his longtime friend Daryl Gadbow since fourth grade at Jefferson Elementary. He then went to the University of Montana, majoring in English and Fine Arts. He was an exceptional artist and kind young man according to his youngest family members as Uncle Bill.

On May 20, 1972, Bill was united in marriage with Cathleen A. Aldrich in Missoula, and they were married almost 51 years. Bill and Cathy worked in Missoula for two years before exploring Alaska as his sister, Joan lived there with her four children and husband. Bill worked as a specialty drywaller on the slope and in Anchorage, he could do some of the brocade and slick wall perfectly. Cathy worked as a Radiology Technologist.

His memories of his Dad, who was taken early, were going door to door visiting friends and drinking coffee; also the hunting adventures with his Dad. They would also work on cool cars with his friends. His first car was a 1949 Ford Specialty with a door latch, push button starter, and the tuck and roll upholstery.

Moving to Seattle four years later, he still did drywall on new homes throughout Puget Sound and later worked at REI in Lynnwood Wash for five years before retiring due to health issues. Bill was a fun loving husband, father and grandpa. Daughter, Katy, remembers him getting her ready for school and having her jump into her pants!

Survivors include his wife, Cathy; daughter, Katy (Alicia Alaniz) Reynolds and grandson, Boston; sisters, Joan Miller; her children, Cindy, Ben, Doug and David Carter; sister, Lani Tabish; her children, Frankie, Rick, and Greg Tabish; extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at his home (2126 S. 9th St. W., Missoula, MT 59801). The Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m.