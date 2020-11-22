William F. ‘Bill’ ‘BT’ Tyler

MISSOULA - 7/3/55-11/5/2020

Our brother Bill was born to Ursula Caluori Tyler and Gilbert E Tyler in Missoula, the third of four siblings. He was a constant cheerful and friendly presence who made lifelong friends wherever he happened to be. Bill attended Sentinel High School, played Defensive Tackle for the 1972 Spartan State Champion football team, and graduated in 1973.

His working life spanned as many options as possible, as long as it was outdoors and providing, he could have opening weekend of hunting season off. He worked as a bouncer and then manager at the Trading Post Saloon. He was a fishing and hunting guide, a ranch hand, a sawyer and a heavy equipment operator. In his later years he worked at the Desperado, until his illness forced him into retirement.

A lifelong bachelor, Bill was a favorite with his nieces and nephews. When they grew up and moved away, he charmed his friend’s children and all the kids in his neighborhood. His home was a gathering place for all the people in his life. A place to share a beer, a Griz or Green Bay football game, conversation and laughter. The only friends BT didn’t have were the ones he hadn’t met yet.