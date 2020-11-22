William F. ‘Bill’ ‘BT’ Tyler

MISSOULA - 7/3/55-11/5/2020
Our brother Bill was born to Ursula Caluori Tyler and Gilbert E Tyler in Missoula, the third of four siblings. He was a constant cheerful and friendly presence who made lifelong friends wherever he happened to be. Bill attended Sentinel High School, played Defensive Tackle for the 1972 Spartan State Champion football team, and graduated in 1973.
His working life spanned as many options as possible, as long as it was outdoors and providing, he could have opening weekend of hunting season off. He worked as a bouncer and then manager at the Trading Post Saloon. He was a fishing and hunting guide, a ranch hand, a sawyer and a heavy equipment operator. In his later years he worked at the Desperado, until his illness forced him into retirement.
A lifelong bachelor, Bill was a favorite with his nieces and nephews. When they grew up and moved away, he charmed his friend’s children and all the kids in his neighborhood. His home was a gathering place for all the people in his life. A place to share a beer, a Griz or Green Bay football game, conversation and laughter. The only friends BT didn’t have were the ones he hadn’t met yet.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Tyler, brother in law Guy Andersen and nephew Stephen Andersen. He is survived by his sisters Peg Andersen (lifelong friend John Heidemann), Florence, Patty (Rusty) Eitel, Hamilton, and beloved sister in law Connie Tyler, Missoula, nieces and nephews Kristin (Clayton) Ashcraft, Erica (Jamie) Elman, Sean (Mandi) Tyler, Casey (Kori) Eitel and Lacey (Lucas) Muechel and eight great nieces and nephews, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Erin, Steph, the many Marks, Barry, John, Tony, BJ and Julie, Gene and Shelley, Dani and Sarah, Wendel and Angie, his Butte girl, thanks for being there to help us keep him safe and loved. And the many friends from the Despo, where you were all infamous Desperados together. He loved and appreciated you all and so do we.
Thank you to Northwest Home Care and Hospice of Missoula for his care during the last months of his life. Because of you and his many loving friends, he was able to stay home, surrounded by the friends and family he loved.
A gathering large enough to celebrate Bill during our current pandemic would be impossible so we are planning a celebration next summer around his birthday. We’ll bend an elbow and share some BBQ amidst laughter and the stories that will keep this amazing and gentle man in our hearts. We love you more…
