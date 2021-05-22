William G. (Bill) Lewis

William G. Lewis (Bill) was born May 8, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to William J. and Lenore Roethel Lewis. Bill's mother passed away when he was very young, and his paternal grandmother raised him for five years while his dad was serving in the Army in Europe during WWII. After the war, Bill's dad married Susan Avery and in the following years a sister and two brothers completed their family. They traveled to military assignments around the U.S., Germany and finally in Peru, where Bill graduated from high school. Upon returning to the U.S. Bill's dad became the commander of the ROTC program at the University of Montana, which is how the family came to live in Missoula. He attended U of M for a year, but spent many hours bowling with his buddies at the Treasure State Bowling Center where he was no stranger to rolling a 300 game.

When it came to choosing a career, Bill gravitated towards sales. He liked people, and people liked him. In addition having a great sense of humor, Bill was honest, enthusiastic, creative and genuinely a caring person. Whether those qualities came from his early life being raised by a caring and colorful grandmother; or the influence of a disciplined, but well-meaning military father (who mellowed as he grew older) and a sweet, fun-loving, fair-minded Mom, Bill developed the core values he was best known for. The personal qualities melded with other attributes that Bill came by naturally; passion for what he was doing, integrity, being positive, leading by example, loyalty to his his employees and customers, and the list goes on. In the late 60's, he joined Montana TV and Appliance as Sales Director over electronics and appliance stores in Montana's largest cities, Billings, Great Falls, Butte, and Missoula. In 1969 Bill and I met in Great Falls where I was teaching French at East Jr. High. I was attracted to all of the above qualities and then some. I found him easy to love. We married in 1971 and recently celebrated 50 years together. We were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Danielle, who Bill loved with all of his heart. He looked forward to her frequent visits which brought sunshine and laughter to his day. We have had a wonderful, fun-filled life together that would be a joy to do all over again.