SUPERIOR — William Gene Mancini "Billo" was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Superior to Victor and Wilma Mancini. He lived in Superior, his entire 83 years, with the exception of a few years, as a child, when they lived in New York.
He loved all things "airplane," including flying his own plane and remote control planes. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He loved high school sports and attended games right up until the end.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Emmanuel Mancini, mother Wilma Jean (McKinnon) (Mancini) Jones, brother Victor Russell Mancini and sister Wilma "Jean" (Mancini) Greenwood.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Gene Mancini, daughter Pamela Ann Wurzell and husband Daniel, grandson Michael William Wurzell and granddaughter Amanda Leigh Atteberry and husband R.J.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. at Superior High School Multipurpose Room.