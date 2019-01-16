MISSOULA — William (Bill) H. Gilman passed away on Jan. 12 at his home in Missoula with his wife, son and daughter with him. He had incurable cancer and was a valiant warrior to the end. He was 76.
Bill was born on April 11, 1942, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Opal and Gordon Gilman. They moved to Pine River, Minnesota, where he was joined by a brother Michael in November 1945. Bill attended the Pine River Public Schools where he was a Boy Scout and active in athletics, starting in every sport available and earning 16 letters and numerous awards, including all-state football. It was in high school that he met the love of his life, Judy Nelson. They were married on Dec. 27, 1963.
Following a year at Bemidji State College Bill entered the U.S. Army, serving most of his enlistment in the U.S. Army Security Agency attachment at Fr. Meade, Maryland. Following his discharge, he returned to Bemidji State where played football and graduated in 1968 with a bachelor of science in education.
They moved to Great Falls in the fall of 1968 when Bill secured a position teaching at Paris Gibson Junior High School. Their son Brett was born there in January 1969. Bill returned to school at Montana State University in 1970 and received his master of science in education a year later. Daughter Nicole entered their lives in April of 1971. Following graduation, they moved to Wolf Point where Bill spent the rest of his career in education as a teacher, coaching multiple sports and then served as junior high principal/assistant HS principal before becoming the junior/senior high school principal and athletic director. He took great pride in the accomplishments of former students as they succeeded in life and later told him how they appreciated his mentoring.
In 1990 they moved to Missoula when Judy accepted a position as diabetes educator at St. Pat's.
While in Missoula Bill served on the Missoula Country Board of Adjustment, Radio Reading Service Board, Missoula Country Club Board including a term as president, AARP Tax Aide program including a term as the state training coordinator and the Montana State Senior Golf Association Board including a term as president. He was a season ticket holder to Griz football and a lifelong Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. His love of golf led to many friendships that he cherished. He was a regular at the Peak Fitness playing pickle ball or working out and keeping up with much younger participants.
Bill and Judy are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Missoula. He especially enjoyed Mission Sundays, volunteering at the Food Bank preparing the lunch packs for underserved children.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, brother Michael, son Brett, daughter Nikki, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother and sister in laws Marvin and Maxine Nelson and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at the First Presbyterian Church, in Missoula on Friday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship hall. Interment will be in the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery. Gifts in his memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church at 2335 S. 5th St., Missoula, MT 59801 or to the Junior Golf Program at 8501 Ranch Club Rd., Missoula, MT 59808.