William Hegg

Montana's Famous Napkin Artist, William F. Hegg, 85, passed April 21, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, MT. after duking it out with multiple health challenges.

Bill was strong, determined, stubborn and afraid of nothing. He was born on a kitchen table at home in Kalispell, MT, to Herbert and Evelyn Hegg, lived a life of ranching, farming, building, mechanics, drafting and design, iron working, management and entrepreneurial aspirations, served in the Navy, loved outdoors and animals. He loved his horse Nugget who carried him many miles through the hills discovering old broken-down cabins and homesteads.

Black coffee in hand daily, he enjoyed sketching and sharing his stories through his art from coast to coast on napkins still hanging in restaurants, hospitals, clinics, banks, stores and framed in people's homes. Even President George Bush Senior has a carving of his. He will linger in all of us as we carry on his legacy of expression whether gruff, passionate, kind or determined. He was soft inside.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Hegg (married 60 years), daughters, Laura Williams (Tim), Kelly Crosby (Aaron) & Gina Hegg, sisters Marilyn and Betty, grandchildren, (Selena, Alecia, Robbyn and Bryan), cousins, and very special friends.