MISSOULA - William John Riel Jr. died from COVID-19 on Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula.

Johnny was born in Missoula on June 9, 1951, to Ida Bacon and Bill Riel.

Johnny loved fishing, hunting and loved working on cars, trucks, semis and heavy equipment.

He is preceded in death by Ida Bacon, Bill Riel, uncle Louie and Grandma Jenny DuMontier.

Johnny is survived by his wife Amberlynn and his mother-in-law Robbie. He is also survived by sons Kendall Riel, Martin Riel; his sisters, Kathy Tomthorn, Missoula; Joan Crowder, Missoula; Janice and Bill Starr, Surprise, Arizona; and Linda Baloga, Kamiah, Idaho.