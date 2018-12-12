ARLEE — Butch passed away on November 26, 2018, at his home in Arlee, surrounded by his loving family and dog Mellie. Butch was born on Feb. 18, 1942, in Stockton, California, to William Morris II and Marie Talbitzer (Voss). Butch was the oldest to three other siblings: his sister Susan and twin brothers Charles and Clarence who passed shortly after birth.
He married Judy Thelander straight out of high school and had four beautiful girls: Shelia, Julie, Wendy and Liz. He later divorced Judy and married the love of his life Patricia Talbitzer in 1983 who shared her loving children Susie, John and Debbie. They were married 35 loving years and shared many memories she will hold forever.
Butch spent many days fishing on Lake Oroville with his wife Pat. They later moved to Montana in 2006 to be closer to his daughters. They Lived in Alberton nine years before they moved to Arlee, where Butch would spend his last years of life tending to his chickens, enjoying wagon rides, checking cows and spending time with his family. Butch loved living on the ranch where he could check on his chickens and bring in the eggs while enjoy the fresh air and drinking a cold beer. He enjoyed rides through the National Bison Range with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Butch leaves behind his dog Mellie who was never far from him; she was always there to protect him if a rooster got out of hand. Pat and Butch shared 35 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren with three more on the way. He leaves behind his wife Patricia, of Arlee, his sister Susan (Darrell) Doane, of Fresno, and all seven children. Liz (John) Sykes, of Arlee, Wendy Way, of Oroville, Julie (Tom) Meeks, of Columbia Falls, Shelia (Mike) Diaz, of Kennewick, Debbie (Tom) Struthers, of Santa Rosa, Susan Chew, of Santa Rosa, John (Deborah) Shinn, of Thousand Oaks.
A special thank you to Ama at Hospice of Missoula for taking such great care of Butch in his final days. Any donations can be made to Hospice of Missoula 1900 S. Reserve, Missoula, MT 59803