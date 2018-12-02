ARLEE — Butch Talbitzer, 76, passed away on Monday, Nov. 26 in his home in Arlee after a lengthy illness.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia, of Arlee, and seven children and step-children: Sheila (Mike) Diaz of Kennewick, Washington, Julie (Tom) Meeks of Columbia Falls, Wendy Way of Oroville, California, Liz (John) Sykes, Debbie (Tom) Struthers, Susan Chew, John (Deborah) Shinn. Butch is also survived by a sister, Susan (Darrell) Doane, and 35 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
A full obituary can be read and condolences left at gardencityfh.com. There will be a small gathering of Butch’s Alberton friends at the River’s Edge.