MISSOULA — William Ray Thibodeau (Tibby), left this life, for the racetrack in heaven on Dec. 6, 2020. He died of natural causes surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Missoula to William (Ray) and Beatrice (McLaughlin) Thibodeau on June 3, 1943. Bea remarried Wellington (Bill) Palmer in 1946, bringing with him a son, Jack Hotchkiss. In 1951 his younger brother Jim was born. The family resided in Missoula where bill shared a close relationship with his maternal grandmother, “Big Red” Blanche Warwick.

Bill worked for the railroad his early years and in 1967 he was drafted into the Army, stationed at the Pentagon. Bill was awarded the Joint Chiefs of Staff badge and earned an expert marksman in rifle. Bill also worked part time at Beneficial Finance Company where he met the love of his life, JoAnn Johnson, from Tennessee. Her southern accent proved too much for him and they were married on Jan. 21, 1969. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Bill and JoAnn relocated to Spokane, Washington. He continued working for Beneficial Finance Company and “repo” cars as a side job. They moved to Tacoma, Washington, returning to Montana in 1973. Tibby then ventured into the business world, buying Montana Printing Company and later as a partner/owner in several other businesses. Business Machines, Kwik Print, Delaney’s Office Supply, Thrifty Travel, The Main Spot, Tibby’s Club Chateau, and B&B Sales, he and JoAnn working together in these many ventures.