MISSOULA — William Ray Thibodeau (Tibby), left this life, for the racetrack in heaven on Dec. 6, 2020. He died of natural causes surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Missoula to William (Ray) and Beatrice (McLaughlin) Thibodeau on June 3, 1943. Bea remarried Wellington (Bill) Palmer in 1946, bringing with him a son, Jack Hotchkiss. In 1951 his younger brother Jim was born. The family resided in Missoula where bill shared a close relationship with his maternal grandmother, “Big Red” Blanche Warwick.
Bill attended the Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant Utah his junior year, then graduated from Missoula County High School in 1962. In 1964 Bill married Kathy Alsaker, together having two daughters, Lori and René, they divorced in 1967.
Bill worked for the railroad his early years and in 1967 he was drafted into the Army, stationed at the Pentagon. Bill was awarded the Joint Chiefs of Staff badge and earned an expert marksman in rifle. Bill also worked part time at Beneficial Finance Company where he met the love of his life, JoAnn Johnson, from Tennessee. Her southern accent proved too much for him and they were married on Jan. 21, 1969. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Bill and JoAnn relocated to Spokane, Washington. He continued working for Beneficial Finance Company and “repo” cars as a side job. They moved to Tacoma, Washington, returning to Montana in 1973. Tibby then ventured into the business world, buying Montana Printing Company and later as a partner/owner in several other businesses. Business Machines, Kwik Print, Delaney’s Office Supply, Thrifty Travel, The Main Spot, Tibby’s Club Chateau, and B&B Sales, he and JoAnn working together in these many ventures.
Tibby never sat on the sidelines, when he became involved, he jumped in with both feet. He was reliable, never late, and the guy to get things done. He was a mason and had a special love for the Shriners, maintaining and driving the Model T for parades and events for many years. He was a Missoula Mav, was on the Quarterback Club, and an Elk’s member, also supporting many other organizations over the years.
Bill and JoAnn were avid supporters of the Griz, traveling to Japan to cheer them on. Bill was not one to sit still, he loved outdoor activities, sports and traveling. He skied, hunted and golfed men’s league at the Missoula County Club for many years.
Bill had a love for all things gas-powered, became a pilot, flying for both business and pleasure. He was an avid snowmobiler, motorcyclist, boater and ATV rider. Tibby’s need for speed won him many car racing trophies as well as the Regatta boat race on Flathead Lake. Bill never stopped looking for a new ride and owned hundreds of vehicles over the years.
After retirement, Tibby and JoAnn purchased a home in Mesa, Arizona, where they officially became snowbirds. In 2010, they relocated to Polson, golfing in both Montana and Arizona and hosting many friends and family.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife JoAnn Thibodeau, his brother’s Jim (Cathy) Palmer, Jack Hotchkiss-Palmer, his daughter René (Pete) Nazelrod, grandchildren Derrek Nazelrod, Alexandra (Lexa) Nazelrod; daughter Lori Thibodeau-Seay (Sid) Seay, grandchildren K.C. (Shawna) McDonald grandson Kason, Kyla (Tommy) Jaeger grandchildren Kendyl, Blane, Rhett and Ramzey; Kaitlyn Miller, granddaughters, Kamryn and Kynlee; Kody (Becky) McDonald granddaughter Mia; his closest cousin Jim (Betty) Thibodeau. Bill leaves behind a large extended family, through JoAnn, known and loved by them as “Uncle Bill.” He also leaves behind lifelong friends Dave (Diane) Rymal, Buck (Julie) Smith, Roy (Suzanne) Johnson, and Chic (Paulie) Hall.
Interment and Military services for family members will be held at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
Tibby requested donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children (lovetotherescue.org) or Missoula Athletic Council on Facebook or, (missoulamavs.com) P.O. Box 5544, Missoula MT 59860.
