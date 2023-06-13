William Richard Campbell, 83, from Seeley Lake, MT, a loving father, husband, and faithful servant of the Lord, peacefully passed away on June 7, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1939, to Myron and Margaret Campbell. With his passing, the world has lost a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on those around him. The memorial service will be held at Mission Bible Fellowship located in Seeley Lake on July 15th at 1:00pm.