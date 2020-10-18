William Richard Derrick, PhD

1972 saw the family move to Missoula where Bill became a full professor at the University of Montana specializing in Complex Analysis, Differential Equations and Mathematical Modeling. Bill was a prolific author with a multitude of articles published in the Rocky Mountain Journal (and others) as well as 10 mathematic textbooks. As a professor at UM, Bill served as Chairman of the Math Department for several years, was a Fulbright Scholar, received a National Science Foundation Grant to teach in South America, and traveled to Australia and Japan to lecture, teach and conduct research. He also conducted research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. He won the teacher of the year award, and was active with undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students at the University of Montana. He maintained many long-term friendships, acting as a mentor to his doctoral students as they progressed in their professional lives.