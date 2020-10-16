MISSOULA — William Robert “Bill” Burback, 87, of Missoula passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, of natural causes.

Bill was born May 29, 1933 in Brush, Colorado to William and Rose (Lapp) Burback. Bill spent his younger years in Colorado. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1951. He then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

While attending the University of Colorado, he met his wife Judythe Winters. They were married shortly after his graduation in 1956.

Four children were born of this marriage: William Bradley Burback of Huson, David George Burback of Missoula, Linda Burback Dominguez of Denver, Colorado and Susan Ann Burback of Arvada, Colorado. There are also ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Bill had worked for Allstate Insurance for 35 years. After his retirement, Bill and Judythe moved to Missoula.

Bill was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He spent his spare time fly-fishing, playing Bridge and enjoying his family.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.