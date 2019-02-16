SPOKANE — William Smith Carrington, 56, passed away Jan. 28, 2019, in Spokane. He was born April 28, 1962, in Rome, New York. The family moved to Missoula where he attended Lewis & Clark Elementary School. He graduated from Sentinel High School in 1980. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Montana in 1986. He worked for Holland America Cruise Lines in Seattle and Houston. He later worked for Stuart Title.
After he retired he moved back to Washington state to be closer to family. Bill loved animals, especially cats. When he was 12 years old he won a Shetland pony at the fair. This led to many fun adventures and friendships made growing up. Bill spent his summers at Flathead Lake. He taught swimming lessons and was a lifeguard in Polson. Bill loved to travel and went on many wonderful vacations.
Bill loved his sister Nancy and moved to Spokane to be closer to her. Nancy was a wonderful supportive sister all through his life.
Bill is preceded in death by his father William H. Carrington and mother Janice Carrington. He is survived by his sister Nancy (Chuck) Miller of Spokane; nephews Wyatt and Kolten (Molly) Miller of Washington state; grandnephew Sebastian Miller and grandnieces Jayden and Rainier Miller; cousins Pam Wither of Arizona, Billiette Brooks of Montana and Ken Jameson of Connecticut.
Bill was a very nice and kind person. He was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all. There are no services planned.