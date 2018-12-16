CHARLO — William Thomas Howell, 75, passed away at his home on Dec. 3, 2018. He was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in St. Ignatius to Jensen and Mary (Patelzik) Howell and lived his life in Moiese on the family ranch/farm.
Bill graduated from Moiese Elementary School in 1956 and graduated with the class of 1960 from Charlo High School. He attended the University of Montana, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1965.
He cared deeply about the Moiese and Mission valleys and defined being a good neighbor — always ready to lend a hand. His love of fishing, the outdoors, his family and his friends were the emphasis of his life.
Bill will be missed by his wife Marlene; daughters, Lynn (Kent) and Patti; son Rick; mother Mary; sister Carol (Rich); five grandchildren, four great–grandchildren, one nephew and family and many relatives and friends.
To honor Bill’s wishes, there will be no service. Celebrate Bill, his life and his memory by being a good neighbor…and maybe take someone fishing.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.