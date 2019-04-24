MISSOULA — January 31, 1930 to April 10, 2019
Willie Bee Veal Flanagan soared into heaven April 10, 2019, the day before her 66th wedding anniversary. She was born the youngest of nine in a farm house in Covington, Georgia. She moved with her brother to Rockford, Illinois, to live with their oldest sister Kate after the death of both of her parents. She graduated from college and received her degree from St. Anne's Nursing School. She then joined the Air Force with the rank of Lieutenant. Willie was stationed at Parks Air Force Base in California where she met the love of her life, Maj. Francis J. Flanagan, Sr. She also played shortstop on the Air Force softball team where they won the championship. In the mid 1960s she was head nurse at Kennestone hospital in Marietta, Georgia, while her husband Francis worked as the assistant administrator. She worked for many years as a registered nurse and head nurse in various departments at multiple hospitals where they were stationed. They were married for over 27 years and had two children before his untimely passing in 1981. Shortly after, her first grandson Jerry R. Flanagan was born and from that point on they were inseparable and loved being together. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia.
Willie was an avid reader, a tough opponent for ping-pong, a pilot, a ukulele player and an excellent dancer. She was always entertaining friends and family with Elvis, Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra playing. In 2017, Willie went on her last big adventure and moved to Missoula to live near Jerry and his family. She loved snow covered mountains, the “M”, city deer, getting her hair done at Dillard's, pizza and ice cream outings. She remained faithfully in love with Francis her entire life and was reunited with him in Heaven after being apart for 38 years.
She is survived by Jerry R. Flanagan, his wife Ashley and their sons Grayson, Caden and Keller of Missoula, her daughter Lisa K. Flanagan, granddaughter Savanah Flanagan and her son Jacob Parman of Marietta, Georgia. She is the last of her siblings to pass on and is survived by over 25 nieces, nephews and their children. She was loved by all and to the people who knew her best she was simply their “Mar” or “Pops”.
Her final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband Francis Jerome Flanagan, Sr. A full military honors service will be at Arlington and will be scheduled at a later date.