MISSOULA — Willis Edward Boyer ‘Willie’, was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Charles and Roberta Boyer. From Nebraska, Charles, Roberta, Willis and sister Barbara moved to Colorado. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served proudly in Germany and Vietnam.
In 1966 he married Sandra Gripp and to this union two children, Thomas Joseph and Lisa Renee were born. Later, in 1976 he moved his family to Montana. He worked as a mechanic for the U.S. Forest Service and then went on to become a Regional Fleet Manager for the Forest Service.
Willis was an amazing mechanic and restored numerous vehicles from Model T's to Corvettes. His work and ability were of the highest. Willis also loved cooking and canning. He was a beloved father and grandfather and a true friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
He is survived by his two children, Tom and Lisa and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at Town and Country Lounge, 1616 S. 3rd W. in Missoula on April 27 starting at 2 p.m.