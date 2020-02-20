ST. IGNATIUS — Wilma J. Manore, 91

Born Sept. 7, 1928, died Feb. 16, 2020.

Wilma was born in Plum City, Wisconsin to Eric Hedin and June (Campbell) Hedin (Tomlinson) and was one of six children (Orval, Wilma, Leslie, Bernard [Bud], Virginia, and Roger). She graduated from Plum City High School in 1946. In 1948 she married Bernard Neal Manore and moved from Wisconsin to Nevada, eventually settling in St. Ignatius where they bought a farm and raised their four children. After Bernard’s death in 1983, she worked as a teacher’s aide before retiring. She passed peacefully at her home in St. Ignatius.

She is survived by her children: Rick Manore, Melinda Manore (Steve Carroll), Kim Manore (Betsy) and Mark Manore; three loving grandchildren: Carrie Manore (Kyle Hickmann), Abby Manore Harris (Monty Harris), and Melissa Cox (Peter Cox) and six great grandchildren: Carter Hickmann, Lilly and Ella Harris, and Sam, Jack and Emma Martinich. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Anita Lewko (Arizona), Yvonne Hedin (Wisconsin), and Mavis Manor (Wisconsin) and many nieces and nephews. She had countless friends whom she loved dearly, never ceasing to connect with them, and holding them close in prayer. The Women of Worship and her church family held a special place in her heart

A celebration of life will be held at the Cornerstone Faith Center, Assembly of God Church, 516 N Main St., St. Ignatius on Monday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at the Foster Funeral Home, 216 Project Drive, St. Ignatius on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 11-7 p.m.

