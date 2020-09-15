BOZEMAN — Wilma Jean Greany (Coughlin) passed away at the age of 91 on Sept. 10, 2020, in Bozeman, surrounded by her loving family.
Billie, as she was called by family and friends, was born in Deer Lodge on Aug. 29, 1929, to William and Hazel (Meade) Coughlin. She was raised in Deer Lodge and graduated from Powell County High School in 1947. Billie attended Western Montana College in Dillon earning a teaching certificate and upon graduation she taught first grade in Thompson Falls.
On Nov. 24, 1949, Billie married Paul Greany in a Thanksgiving morning ceremony in Helmville. In 1950, the couple moved to Deer Lodge where Paul was employed at the phosphate mine and Billie worked at the registrar’s office. In 1951 they moved to Drummond, where Paul became a jobber for the Continental Oil Company. Billie was a housewife and mother to four children when she and Paul purchased Miller’s Dry Goods in 1959. Initially located in the Drummond Hotel, they moved the business, Greany’s Dry Goods and Western Wear, west of town and it was coined, "The Biggest Little Store in Montana." Billie sold everything from fabric and thread to shoes, boots, jeans and western hats. The store was opened six days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Billie at the helm, always dressed to the nines!
In 1981, when Billie was 52, she and Paul purchased the former Anthony’s building in Deer Lodge, opening a second store, which Billie operated until she retired in October 2013 at the age of 84.
Billie and Paul raised their four children in Drummond, supporting the many activities of each including football, basketball, track, music lessons and 4-H.
Throughout her life, Billie epitomized the pioneer spirit of her family, who came to Montana by covered wagon in the 1850s. She was an entrepreneur and accomplished businesswoman who ran a successful business for over 54 years, always greeting her customers with a smile and twinkling Irish eyes. She had wonderful business acumen and knowledge of her products; she could size up a customer and make recommendations in a flash.
Billie was an avid and accomplished bowler and participated in league play for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, had a beautiful soprano voice, sang in the church choir and played the piano and organ. She did the daily crossword puzzle and rarely missed her favorite program, "Wheel of Fortune".
No matter the weather or the road conditions, she was Paul's best friend and biggest fan, traveling with him as he pursued his winter sport of chariot racing in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. "Paul ’n Billie" were said together as one name, reflecting their inseparability. She was always there to lend her support and encouragement and to enjoy the fun and friendship of their many supporters.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Paul, brother, Jim Coughlin and sister, Arlyne Paisley.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Kathy), Augusta; Dannette (Sameer) Merchant, Morristown, New Jersey; JD (Deb), Bozeman; Paula (Grant) Savage, Farmington, New Mexico; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at St. Thomas Parish in Helmville. Interment will follow at the Helmville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Helmville Cemetery, PO Box 90, Helmville, MT 59843 or the charity of your choice.
