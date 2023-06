Wilma Kay Wheeler, 80, of Tarkio, Montana, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her residence following a period of declining health. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Boyes Wheeler Cemetery, 350 S. Fork Nemote Creek Road, Tarkio, MT. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula, Montana.