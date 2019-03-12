HAMILTON — Wilma Roberta Snell, 86, our loving Mother, passed away Wednesday, March 6, at the Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Mom was born in Stevensville on Sept. 24, 1932 to Fred and Stella France.
Mom was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband George; brothers, Verdun, Miles, Merritt, Aaron, Lincoln, Kenneth, Milton; sister, Wanda; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia.
Mom is survived by daughter, Sally (Bill) Neustrom and their children, J.D., Nancy and Paul; son, Fred and his children, Jeri, Paul, Robert and Hallie; son, Steve (Cindy) and their children, Elizabeth, George and Serena; son, David (Marketa) and their children, Steve, Jeremy and Amanda; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at Daly Leach Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception following in the funeral home’s community room. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the memorials be made in Wilma’s name to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840.
Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.