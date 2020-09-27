Wilma Thorson

For those who knew her, she is remembered for her many roles: Worthy Advisor of Eatonville Assembly of Rainbow for Girls, a member of Electra Chapter #7 OES of Missoula, former Mother Advisor of Missoula Rainbow Assembly #22, and she held the Honorary Degree of the Grand Cross of Color. She was a 4-H Leader (co-chartering the Horse-and-a-Half 4-H Club in Clinton with Donna Engblom and Charlotte Suzor), and served on the Missoula County 4-H Drama Festival Committee where she wrote and directed plays. She worked in the trucking industry as a bookkeeper, accounting clerk, transportation clerk and office manager for Mountain Pacific Trucking, Tiger Transportation, Ringsby, EFB, Western Transport and Pilgrims Express, all in Missoula.

She enjoyed many forms of travel (car, RV, airline, cruise ships) in her later years. She traveled to many of the lower 48 states, as well as Alaska (driving the entire Alcan Highway with husband Dean), Hawaii, Mexico, Norway, Germany and Italy (where she rode in a Venice gondola while her son Dean serenaded her). She loved beach combing, clam digging at the ocean, loved to take long drives up into the Montana and Idaho mountains to view the woods, see the wildlife, and she particularly loved watching the tamaracks turn golden in the fall. She was the family’s favorite cookie-baker (known as “The Cookie Lady” to many others), an award-winning soup maker and a very talented oil landscape painter. She was also a prolific quilter, providing countless beautiful quilts for family members over the years. She had a long, full, happy life until the very end, and will be greatly missed by so many.