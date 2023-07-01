Wilson “Bill” E. Bordner Jr.

Wilson “Bill” E. Bordner Jr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Missoula, MT with family by his side.

Bill was born on March 31, 1945 to Constance and Wilson E. Bordner Sr. in Seattle, WA. He lost his father 6 years later in a car accident 2 days before Christmas. Bill's family moved to Bend, Oregon when he was in elementary school and he attended Bend Senior High School.

He joined the Navy when he was 18 and was stationed on the ship USS Oklahoma City, where he proudly served from 1964 to 1968 as a ship's carpenter and firefighter. After his service was done, he returned home to Oregon, his family having moved to Portland by then.

On September 7, 1968, Bill married Margaret Keefe in Missoula, Montana and the following year, they officially moved to Missoula to live. Over the next years, they had 3 children, twins Daniel and Denise, and youngest daughter, Susan.

Bill joined the carpenter's union shortly after arriving in Missoula and worked various jobs before starting work with Quality Construction. He had 26 years with them, starting on a crew of carpenters doing a little of everything and then running their in-house shop for 15 years. He retired on his 55th birthday and spent his retirement in his own shop “makin' sawdust.”

One of Bill's proudest accomplishments was that he and Margaret built their house on the hill mostly by themselves in 4 months, on nights and weekends, all with 3 little kids in tow.

Bill loved airplanes and old cars, with a special place in his heart for the Henry J. He loved working with wood and could create just about anything you could draw up. He loved BSin' over a beer and telling jokes, often pulling props he'd made out of his pocket, and he still laughed even if he'd told the same one a million times. He loved being “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they often followed him around in his shop or sat on his lap while he mowed. He was a perfectionist and was always willing to lend a hand. He could be stubborn and kind, ornery and funny. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Wilson E. Bordner Sr. and mother Constance L. Ward Bordner Walker, his oldest brother Kenneth Bordner, his youngest brother David Walker, his stepfather Glenn Walker and niece Kelsey Bordner.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Bordner, his son Daniel Bordner (Angel), daughters Denise Seymour and Susan Bordner, grandchildren Schelby Smith (Justin), Kayla Jarrett (Chris), Miranda, Eric and Ryan Seymour, Wilson Bordner and great-grandchildren Chance, Mason and Maggie Smith, and Jude and Delainey Jarrett, all of Missoula, MT. He is also survived by his brother Michael Bordner (Mary), nephew Christopher Bordner (Terri), great niece Constance Bordner-Brown, all of Portland, OR. and many more extended family and friends and his beloved dog, Lucy.

A private memorial has been held.