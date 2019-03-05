MISSOULA — Winifred A. (Winnie) Quirino, 91, passed away of natural causes on Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Winnie was born July 31, 1927, in Jersey City, New Jersey to Nicholas and Sarah Vreeland.
She married Gerald M. (Bud) Quirino on June 3, 1950, at Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Staten Island, New York.
She loved traveling, card playing and being with family.
Winnie was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; parents Nicholas and Sarah Vreeland; brother and sister-in-law Nicholas and Rita Vreeland.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bob and Nancy Quirino; granddaughter Nicole Quirino and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held later this month.