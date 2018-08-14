DARBY — Winston Morgan Wanstrath, 85, of Darby passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at Marcus Daly Hospice. Winston was born Aug. 21, 1932 in Kalispell. He was the son of the late Joseph and Reva Wanstrath.
Winston was born in Kalispell and moved to the Bitterroot Valley as a child. He attended Darby High School and lived in Darby the duration of his life. Winston was a musician, logger, miner and small business owner. He enjoyed building classic cars and showing them off at car shows.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Reva, his sisters Gennie and Zada, and brothers Grant and Donnie. He lost his first wife Eva to an automobile accident. Winston also was preceded by his grandchildren Jarrod Ralston and William Flanagan.
Winston is survived by his wife Lillian, daughter Arlene, son Joseph, daughter Kelly and sister Jody. He is survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial service and celebration of life is still in progress. Visit dalyleachchapel.com for further details in the future