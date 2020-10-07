MISSOULA — Winthrop W. Dada Jr. “Will”, 70, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Saint Patrick Hospital, after a difficult struggle with cancer. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1950 in Richmond, California to Winthrop and Ruth Dada. Upon coming to Missoula for college in 1969, he fell in love with Montana and the many outdoor adventures it offered. He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in geology.

In 1981, he founded the business he would own and operate the rest of his life, Bitterroot Property Management. He enjoyed meeting and working with countless clients, tenants, and workers from his time at BPM.

In 1985, he married Lisa Renee Roybal in Missoula. The couple had two children together.

An avid fly fisherman, he spent many days on the Bitterroot and the several rivers, creeks, and lakes of Montana and surrounding states. He also enjoyed hunting and enjoyed numerous bird hunting trips with friends. A caring father and employer, he enjoyed spending time with family and sharing stories with friends.

He is survived by his children, Ruth Anne Dada and Daniel Paul Dada, who live in Missoula.