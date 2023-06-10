Wong Nom Ming

Nom Ming, 89, of Missoula passed away November 28, 2022 surrounded by family at St. Patrick's Hospital.

He was born on August 24, 1933, in China to Wong Kim and Gee Shee Ming. He immigrated to the United States in 1949, graduating from Missoula County High School in 1959. Nom married Suk Har “Amelia” Choi in 1974. The Ming family was instrumental in introducing Chinese food to Missoula. Kim Ming opened The Golden Pheasant in 1941, later opening Ming's Restaurant in 1961. Nom and family managed Ming's restaurant until his retirement in 1999.

Nom loved traveling including visits to Glacier, Yellowstone, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, and anywhere with great Chinese food. Nom was a talented photographer, documenting family vacations and beautiful landscapes. He was known for his delicious and creative cooking and enjoyed large family dinners. Nom will be remembered for his warm smile and the kind, hardworking, and supportive husband, father, and friend that he was.

Remaining family includes wife, Amelia, Missoula, children, Samuel (Teresa Devera), Fremont, CA, Wisdom (Michael Mellick), Portland, OR, Miranda (Jacob Copley), Missoula and Lani (Jesse Durfy), Seattle, WA, granddaughter Samantha, Denver, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

A memorial and reception for Nom will be held at First Lutheran Church on June 17th at 2pm.