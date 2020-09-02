MISSOULA — Woodrow W. Needles Jr. died Aug. 20, at Riverside Health Care in Missoula.
Son of Woodrow Sr. and Lulabelle Sample Needles, siblings: Barbara, Beverly, Wallace, and Janice and several nieces and nephews.
He worked at mining in Phillipsburg and California. Logging in California and Montana, he was a mechanic around Helmville and Ovando, where he made his home with his wife Elizabeth of 65 years and family Arlene, Julie and twins Teddy and Terry. Terry died in 1980.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held in Ovando, Sept. 19 at 2 o’clock.
