 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodrow W. Needles Jr.

Woodrow W. Needles Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Woodrow W. Needles Jr. died Aug. 20, at Riverside Health Care in Missoula.

Son of Woodrow Sr. and Lulabelle Sample Needles, siblings: Barbara, Beverly, Wallace, and Janice and several nieces and nephews.

He worked at mining in Phillipsburg and California. Logging in California and Montana, he was a mechanic around Helmville and Ovando, where he made his home with his wife Elizabeth of 65 years and family Arlene, Julie and twins Teddy and Terry. Terry died in 1980.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held in Ovando, Sept. 19 at 2 o’clock.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News