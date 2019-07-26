HELENA - Yettin Kayla Christine Neal, 15, passed away July 15, 2019 in a tragic accident in Helena.
Yettin-Kayla was born Nov. 30, 2003, in Billings and moved to Missoula in 2011, where their family still lives today. Yettin-Kayla was a talented artist, pianist, and writer. Yettin-Kayla graduated high school this year from Sentinel High School; was funny, full of life, and cherished animals, especially their cat Destiny.
Yettin-Kayla is survived by their mother Tosha Neal-Ragsdale, not-mom (as they called their father) John Ragsdale, stepmother Aja Gillis, and siblings; Damonce, Darian, Gavin, Kayleigh, Kyndra, Brooke, Harley and Zeke and their cat Destiny. Yettin-Kayla is also survived by numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and thousands of online followers.
Yettin-Kayla is preceded in death by their cousin Dannette Zuber, sister Abe'Je, brothers Michael and Scout, great-grandmother Jackie Jones, and great-grandfather Dale Dawson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday July 28, at The Roxy Theater. Reception dinner will follow at 4 p.m at a separate location.
Contributions in memory can be made to Yettin-Kayla's Go Fund Me and/or can be sent to 1900 Maurice Avenue #215A Missoula, MT 59801
Yettin-Kayla is loved and missed by all who knew them. You're Dancing in the Sky now, angel.