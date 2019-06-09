SEELEY LAKE — Yvonne passed away suddenly and peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019. Born Sept 30, 1949, Yvonne was the second child of nine siblings born to Joyce and Richard Lassise. A lifelong resident of NW Montana, Yvonne met and married Jack Mackie and they lived in Seeley Lake with their daughter Sharon, son-in-law Shawn Wendel and two grandchildren Lane and Trista. Yvonne embraced the role of big sister, mother and devoted the latter years of her life to her grandchildren.
She will be missed beyond words by her family, daughter Sharon (Shawn), grandson Lane, granddaughter Trista, brothers Mike (Rene), Mark (Deb), sisters Janice (Brent), Terry, Lori (Mark), Lynda, Kim (Craig) and sister-in-law Diane. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Richard and Joyce and brother Wally.
Please join us to celebrate Yvonne’s life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Seeley Lake at the Homestead Cabin.
Yvonne's joy was her grandchildren, in lieu of flowers please consider a gift donation.