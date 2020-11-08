OVANDO — Yvonne Marie Lane Robbins was born on Nov. 25, 1937, in McPhee, Colorado, to Rex and Alice Lane. Growing up she enjoyed traveling with her father to different towns while he preached. She married the love of her life, William Robbins, in May of 1956 when she was 18. They were almost inseparable for the next nearly 55 years as she followed him from job to job helping him with everything he did. She was a caring mother and a role model of sweetness to everyone who knew her. She loved God and always had her Bible handy. She enjoyed meeting new people, traveling and fishing.