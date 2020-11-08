OVANDO — Yvonne Marie Lane Robbins was born on Nov. 25, 1937, in McPhee, Colorado, to Rex and Alice Lane. Growing up she enjoyed traveling with her father to different towns while he preached. She married the love of her life, William Robbins, in May of 1956 when she was 18. They were almost inseparable for the next nearly 55 years as she followed him from job to job helping him with everything he did. She was a caring mother and a role model of sweetness to everyone who knew her. She loved God and always had her Bible handy. She enjoyed meeting new people, traveling and fishing.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, brother Jimmy and sister Clara. Survivors include her daughter Jewelie (Duane) Hoxworth, son Billy, beloved baby sister Ruth, grandson Dan, granddaughter Samantha, and grandson Cody.
Yvonne Robbins, 82, of Ovando, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home. Service will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando. Online condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.