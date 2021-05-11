Zachary Isaac Bloom

Zachary Isaac Bloom, age 26, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack January 14, 2021. His family is heartbroken.

A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, May 14 at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton, 2 pm with Rabbi Laurie Franklin of Har Shalom Missoula officiating. On June 26 an ash scattering service is being planned in the Rattlesnake Wilderness area.

Zachary is survived by his parents Jenny and Michael Bloom, and step mom Tina Bloom as well as many extended family members. Suggested memorials in Zachary's name are NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Montana chapter or the American Heart Association.

For a more complete obituary please refer to the website of Daly-Leach Chapel, Hamilton, Montana.