Zane Robert Johnson

Zane Robert Johnson - father, son, brother, and friend - died unexpectedly on February 6th, 2021 at the age of 45.

Zane is survived by his parents Bob Johnson (Dixie) and Pamela Nagy (Roger), his children Keira, Addie, and Reece Johnson and their mom Stacey Johnson, his brothers Dustin Nagy (Cyndi), Stacey Nagy (Amanda), Chris Johnson (Cassie, nephews Lucas and Elliot), and Shawn Johnson (Emilee, niece Seeley and nephews Graydon, Rowan and Curran), his "sister" Jessika, and his girlfriend Cat Constantin.

Zane was born in Missoula, Montana on April 20th, 1975. He grew up in Arlee and Frenchtown, Montana and graduated from Montana Tech of the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science. There he met Stacey, the loving mother of his three children, who were the most important things in his life. Zane was an adored dad and adventure guide for his kids. He took any chances he could get to take them rafting, fishing, hunting, and many other activities on the water and in nature.

Zane enjoyed playing board games with his kids, rock hunting, fishing, camping, and shooting pool. Those who knew him know that he lived life with gusto. He lived for new adventures where he could explore the outdoors and everything in it.