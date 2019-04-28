MISSOULIA — Zebulan “Zeb” Arthur Crouch passed away at his home in the loving arms of his mother on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Zeb, who had never touched a cigarette in his life, was diagnosed with terminal lung and brain cancer and put up a most courageous fight right up until the end.
He was born in Bozeman on March 31, 1985, to the late Kenneth Crouch and Pamela Crouch. The family moved to the Bitterroot Valley and that is where he was raised and finished his schooling.
Zeb was known as a janitor for most of his working life. He worked with and for some wonderful people including Donaldson Brothers and retiring from ORI in Missoula. He was a strong young man with a witty sense of humor and anyone who knew Zeb knew how proud he was of his work. In fact! He worked at the federal building downtown and I fondly remember him reminding the family, “You know, you have to have federal clearance to get in… and I just happen to.” He enjoyed his time working there and deeply appreciated all his fellow co-workers. But his all-time favorite place to work was out at the smoker jumpers center. There he loved to hear the regaling of their successful jumps and the other stories that went along with. He spoke fondly of his time there and all the people that he got to meet along the way.
He was an avid gamer, he liked good music, reading about all kinds of history, he loved good food, good brew and he was an excellent cook!
Zeb was a beloved son and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Crouch. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Crouch of Missoula; his brother, Justin Crouch and his wife Pearl with their three children, Jasmine, Sasha and Shane also of Missoula; his sister, Renee Jevning and her husband Levi of Hamilton.
Services are private and for the family only. The family requests that any memorials be made online via gofundme/Zebs-Fund. Any cards may be mailed to 3137 Home Harvest Loop Apt. M20, Missoula, MT 59804. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.