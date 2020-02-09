Zenon Zazula

Zenon became a world traveler, visiting New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Italy, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Russia. He especially enjoyed visits to Ukraine, where he had many relatives who showered him with hospitality. Zenon spoke Ukrainian, Polish and Russian and his friends like to say he dabbled in English. He never could pronounce “comfortable”. He hated carting suitcases around and often opted for cruises so he just had to move his bags once onto the ship!

He loved golf and was an enthusiastic duffer. He loved to read and was working his way through all the National Book Award winners. He enjoyed dining out with family and friends and loved sushi, Scotch and martinis. He was an enthusiastic, but exasperating trivia partner, calling out the answers so the opposing team could hear. He loved Bob Dylan and hated the Yankees. He braved many health problems along the way with good humor and he was well loved by his friends for his ready laughter and sweet nature (except in Seattle traffic). His baseball card collection was epic.