Zenon Zazula

CARLSBAD, California — Zenon Orest Zazula passed away from a brain tumor, Dec. 5 in Carlsbad, California. He was born July 22, 1948 in Karlshrue, Germany to Wasyl and Annie Zazula. His parents were Ukrainians captured by Nazis during World War II. They were made to work on farms in a displaced persons camp in Germany.
The family was sponsored to come to Cut Bank by Annie’s sister Stephanie Olinyk and her husband Walter in 1950. The Zazulas became proud U.S. citizens. Zenon grew up in Cut Bank and was joined by sister Irene in 1952. He attended grade and high school in Cut Bank, where he was a poor but enthusiastic tuba player.
He went on to Carroll College in Helena and earned a civil engineering degree from Montana State University in Bozeman. His work life started at Morrison Maerle Engineering firm. He moved to Missoula in 1976 and became a partner in Underwood and Associates. He did graduate study in journalism at the University of Montana. He also enjoyed classes in creative writing where he met life friend Nancy. He became honorary family member to the Stevens, Nelson and Gorseth families.
In 1985 Zenon moved to Redmond, Washington, working for Horton Dennis and Associates and later, PACE Engineering. For many years Zenon relished all the city life Seattle had to offer: theater, concerts, opera and Mariner games. He loved the beauty of the surrounding Pacific Northwest area.
Zenon became a world traveler, visiting New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Italy, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Russia. He especially enjoyed visits to Ukraine, where he had many relatives who showered him with hospitality. Zenon spoke Ukrainian, Polish and Russian and his friends like to say he dabbled in English. He never could pronounce “comfortable”. He hated carting suitcases around and often opted for cruises so he just had to move his bags once onto the ship!
He loved golf and was an enthusiastic duffer. He loved to read and was working his way through all the National Book Award winners. He enjoyed dining out with family and friends and loved sushi, Scotch and martinis. He was an enthusiastic, but exasperating trivia partner, calling out the answers so the opposing team could hear. He loved Bob Dylan and hated the Yankees. He braved many health problems along the way with good humor and he was well loved by his friends for his ready laughter and sweet nature (except in Seattle traffic). His baseball card collection was epic.
In his retirement years, Zenon split his time between Seattle and Cut Bank where his parents still resided. He kept up precious grade school friendships until the end. He cared for his mother after his father died and later became friends with all the residents of the nursing home where his mother spent her last year. He packed up his huge library and left Seattle in 2019 to move into the family home in Cut Bank.
Following his parents’ example, Zenon was gregarious, kind hearted and fun loving. He was willing to be friends with people of all persuasions. He liked to say, “Everyone has their own story.” We are all glad to have been a part of Zenon’s story. We wish him bon voyage now as he takes his last great cruise, baggage free, on a grand, but comfortable, adventure beyond this world.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Irene Zazula.
He is survived by his cousin Christine Georgedes (John) of Oceanside, California, their children Janessa, Grace and Alexis, and their grandchildren Cash, Colby and Cade. Also by cousin Sandy Olinyk of Rancho Santa Marguerita, California and cousins Stella and Mary Ellen Baker of New York. Also surviving are numerous cousins in Ukraine and many, many good friends in Cut Bank, Missoula and Seattle.
The family would like to thank Pacifica House in Carlsbad, California for their kindness and care.
Memorial services will be July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Cut Bank.