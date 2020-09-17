Observers: Black bear swims Flathead Lake

"I'm out there all the time," said Pobran. "I had a writer for Men's Journal Magazine on my boat, and literally missed that (by 20 minutes). That's the way it is.

"I'm thankful my friend Andy was there to catch it because we're friends, and it's a pretty good video. I see so much wildlife, and every day is a unique experience on that lake, so I don't feel like I've missed out. I just feel with that video, it just confirms what a unique place it is."

Austin, whose family runs a global travel company called Austin Adventures, guides one or two trips a year for the family business. In a typical summer, he'll visit Flathead Lake a couple of times, and he imagines he'll return come fall once the larches turn.

In that lake, the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi in the lower 48, he's seen wild horses and bighorn sheep, and boats and fishermen, but nothing quite as exciting as the bear on the lake. He saw the bear panting and could see it slowing down some in the water, so he gave it a wide berth.

"I didn't want to spook it. It was already pretty tired, and I didn't want it to change its course," Austin said.