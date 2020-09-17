Observers: Black bear swims Flathead Lake

When Andy Austin first spotted a black dot halfway between Cromwell and Wild Horse islands on Flathead Lake, he thought it might be a duck.
“Then, I kept looking at it, and I could see a wake behind it,” said Austin, on the lake with clients at the time. “Ducks don’t typically leave wakes.”
It wasn't a dog either, and soon, he figured out the swimmer was a black bear. Austin works as a full time freelance photographer, but he occasionally guides trips for his family's travel business. He said the clients from Texas were pleased enough to see the animal, which swam at least a third of a mile on the lake.
"I think I was actually more excited because I know how rare it is," said Austin, based in Bozeman. "I've heard urban legends about that happening, and I've never actually seen it."
Around the same time Monday morning, Harmonee Johnson had been sitting on the porch watching the water after breakfast on Wild Horse Island. "It was as smooth as glass, as it had been for the past couple days, and (I) noticed something rippling in the water," Johnson wrote in an email. "The object looked larger than geese or other birds, so I grabbed the binoculars to get a better look.
"I still couldn't quite make out what the object was, so then I grabbed the telescope. Then, I could clearly see that it was indeed a bear. I had that thought in the back of my head since I have seen them swim across the channel before."
Her mom, Kathe Johnson, has a home on the island, and she and her family have been spending time there over the last 30 years, listening to coyotes howl, watching deer swim the waters, and even seeing a badger staring through a window into the house. But Harmonee's boyfriend hadn't seen anything like a swimming bear before, so the three hopped in a boat with Wampus, their older cat, to get a closer look.
"It’s definitely something that not a lot of people ever get to witness, and I’ve been fortunate enough to see this phenomenon a couple times now," Harmonee Johnson wrote in the email. "They are so graceful when they are in the water, completely opposite of how most people perceive bears."
Kathe Johnson described the sight too: "I don't know if you've ever seen a bear in the water before. They're very buoyant, and they swim really nonchalantly, and they bob along the top of the water."
Both parties on the lake captured video of the bear. It looked larger than a cub to Harmonee Johnson, but not fully grown.
Thursday at noon, some three days after the sighting and 48 hours after Austin's friend, Dalon Pobran, posted one clip on his Facebook account, @exploreflatheadlake, he said the number of views had exploded to 719,736 and kept climbing.
Pobran, who has loved Flathead Lake since he was a boy, said said he was sad he missed sight of the bear, but it's hard for him to be disappointed on the lake. He guides boat tours and trips to Wild Horse Island.
"I'm out there all the time," said Pobran. "I had a writer for Men's Journal Magazine on my boat, and literally missed that (by 20 minutes). That's the way it is.
"I'm thankful my friend Andy was there to catch it because we're friends, and it's a pretty good video. I see so much wildlife, and every day is a unique experience on that lake, so I don't feel like I've missed out. I just feel with that video, it just confirms what a unique place it is."
Austin, whose family runs a global travel company called Austin Adventures, guides one or two trips a year for the family business. In a typical summer, he'll visit Flathead Lake a couple of times, and he imagines he'll return come fall once the larches turn.
In that lake, the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi in the lower 48, he's seen wild horses and bighorn sheep, and boats and fishermen, but nothing quite as exciting as the bear on the lake. He saw the bear panting and could see it slowing down some in the water, so he gave it a wide berth.
"I didn't want to spook it. It was already pretty tired, and I didn't want it to change its course," Austin said.
Pobran, who runs Explore Flathead Lake, said he had an unexpected record-breaking season, and he's been telling his clients stories about wildlife on the water for years. "It is known that bears do swim across the lake to various islands, spend some time, and then they swim some more. Most of my clients are quite shocked to hear that news," he said. They're happy to see the evidence on his social media posts. "'You've told me these stories before, but now I actually can see it.'"
A friend of his once saw a moose swimming in Polson Bay. "It's a part of Montana life," said Pobran.
In 2010, FWP biologists tracked a collared grizzly bear swimming the lake, visiting one island, then another. The sow grizzly swam one seven-mile stretch of at least eight hours, possibly closer to 12, and spent time on Wild Horse Island, some 2,100 acres, according to FWP.
A couple of years ago, Pobran saw a couple of bear cubs running across the ridge line on Wild Horse Island. He's talked to experts who surmise one possible scenario for the little ones: "The consensus was that mama bear had swam to the island in the fall and denned up," he said. Then, she gave birth to the cubs on the island. "By the end of that summer, we weren't hearing of any more sightings. We assumed mama and the two bear cubs had matured enough to swim off the island."
Kathe and Harmonee Johnson have seen toads, snakes, wild horses, "big-ass slugs," frogs, deer, raccoons, and other creatures on Wild Horse Island. Years ago, a bear came out from hibernation from under the cabin, and once it got to shore, they "escorted" the sleeper to Cromwell Island, Kathe Johnson said.
Monday, they had just eaten breakfast when Harmonee spotted the ripples on the calm water. They'd fried bacon for breakfast, and Kathe hoped the bear would head away from the house.
Sure enough.
"He stood up, and he shook, and he looked out towards us and turned around and headed up into the forest."
Kathe Johnson and her two dogs and two cats were going to go on a walk that morning, but they decided it was better to avoid the shoreline. (Yes, the cats participate in the island walks, and Wampus, 16, has been visiting Wild Horse Island since he was born, she said.) She appreciated seeing the way Austin gave the bear space on the water too.
"It's always kind of exciting to see," Kathe Johnson said of the swimming bear. "You don't see them do that real often, but they do. There's an old orchard in the back, out back behind our cabin (with apples and pears). And it seems like in the fall, that's when you find bears that come across. I think they've got really good smell from a long ways away to come over in the fall."
