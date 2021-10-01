October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Through Feb. 26: "Neal Ambrose Smith: č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?)" "Below the Bark: Artworks of Disturbance Ecology." Through Oct. 29: "Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing the Berkeley Pit." Through Oct. 15 in the Missoula Art Park: "Robert Harrison: It Takes a Village." Through March 1: "Jodi Lightner: Gathered Coherence.: Through Dec. 20: "Anne Appleby: A Hymn for the Mother." Oct. 20-Jan. 29: "Andrea Joyce HEimer: Pastime." Health rules: The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Jan. 8: "Avis marvelous: Ornithology in 19th Century Art and Science." Oct. 15-Jan. 8: "Selections from the Tim Speyer Collection of Art." Health rules: Masks recommended or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.