October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: Featured in October: "Bigfork Stories - Where History Comes Alive."
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Featured through Oct. 31: "History Through An Artist's Eyes." Other exhibits include "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History." "Looking Like the Enemy: The Internment of the Issei at Fort Missoula." "Fire Call! A History of U.S. Forest Service Back Country Communications." "Montana Votes!" Hours: Main Museum open Tuesday-Sunday noon-5 p.m. Outside exhibits open Tuesday-Sunday noon-4:30 p.m.
Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tour of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: Through Oct. 2: "Roads Well Traveled, Some Were Gravel: Linda Tippetts Retrospective." Through Nov. 6: "Art is Therapy: A Healing Journey with the Montana Art Therapy Association." Ongoing: Glacier National Park Mural restoration project and Crown of the Continent permanent exhibit. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Through Feb. 26: "Neal Ambrose Smith: č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?)" "Below the Bark: Artworks of Disturbance Ecology." Through Oct. 29: "Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing the Berkeley Pit." Through Oct. 15 in the Missoula Art Park: "Robert Harrison: It Takes a Village." Through March 1: "Jodi Lightner: Gathered Coherence.: Through Dec. 20: "Anne Appleby: A Hymn for the Mother." Oct. 20-Jan. 29: "Andrea Joyce HEimer: Pastime." Health rules: The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Jan. 8: "Avis marvelous: Ornithology in 19th Century Art and Science." Oct. 15-Jan. 8: "Selections from the Tim Speyer Collection of Art." Health rules: Masks recommended or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 216 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com. Given the increase in COVID-19 cases in Missoula County, 4 Ravens Gallery is taking a break from a First Friday gathering in October. Watch for “Fiber Fusion,” a show featuring handwoven and felted wool women’s garments and accessories on display Oct. 8-Nov. 20. "We hope to see you for First Friday in November, depending on conditions for public health." Meanwhile gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Masks are still recommended. Maximum capacity is 39.
A. Banks Gallery, 131 E. Main St.: The gallery, formerly based in Bozeman, has moved to downtown Missoula. It represents almost three dozen artists in styles ranging from impressionism to traditional/realist and contemporary.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured through October: “Above & Beyond II," mixed media works on paper by Bev Beck Glueckert and ceramics by Marlies Borchers. First Friday reception, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Featured in October: "Vessels of Communications," works by Albert Pfarr. Opening reception, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m. Masks required inside gallery; reception hosted just outside gallery. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12-3 p.m. Saturday.
Open AIR, openairmt.org: Online exhibition CoLab MT+, featuring a collection of works by artists from Montana and beyond.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: Through October: The National Oil & Acrylic Painters' Society 31st Best of America National Juried Exhibition, featuring more than 150 works from around the U.S. and Canada. Open First Friday regular hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Health rules: Gallery asks attendees to wear a mask. For more information call or email info@danagallery.com.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Now open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, gallery709.com. Featured in October: "Pastoral Industrial," new hand colored photographs by Chris Autio. First Friday Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m. Hours: 10:30- a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Featured: new watercolor artwork by Kendahl Jan Jubb and acrylic paintings of Missoula by MScott Miller, as well as wood-fired ceramics by Richard Smith and pastel and oil paintings by Arthur Herring. First Friday, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m. with music by The Pescaderos. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Oct. 29: New artwork by Kelsey Bowen (ceramics), Catherine Earle (paintings on canvas) and Jennifer Eli lndreland (paintings on panel + sculpture). Normal hours: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment.
Relic, 120 N. Higgins, second floor: Featuring antiques, fine art and curious objects. Open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Go to 120nhiggins.com/relic for more information.
University Center Gallery, UM, 243-5082, umt.edu/uc/uc-gallery: Through Oct. 20: "Knowledge from Land," paintings, textile and beadwork by Salisha Old Bull. Closing Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: In October: 406 Cup Show. The 406 Cup Show aims to celebrate and explore the tradition and innovative techniques artists are using to create ceramic cups today. This show features artists from all over the country. Opening reception Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m. with the Taco Guy and live music by John Floridis, 7-9 p.m.
Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Main gallery: Seventh annual Missoula Monster Project featuring over 300 adult artists and students from Lewis & Clark Rattlesnake and Hawthorne Elementary. Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Drawings from the Couch," works by Melanie Gardner. Youth Gallery: Youth Summer Camp Showcase. First Friday opening, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.
Art on view
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Engel & Völkers, 321 N. Higgins Ave., 926-3322: First Friday Oct, 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring work by Scott Woodall.
Float Missoula, 521 S. Higgins Ave., 406-502-2387: First Friday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m. featuring local Native American artists.
ImagineIF Library, 247 First Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-471-3948: Featured through November: "Timeless Montana," work by Rocky Hoerner.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Through Oct. 15: Home ReSource SponCon creations. First Friday reception, Oct. 1, 5:30-8 p.m.