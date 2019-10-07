Listen to the water mill,
Through the livelong day —
How the clicking of the wheel
Wears the weary hours away.
Languidly the autumn wind
Stirs the withered leaves,
In the field the reapers sing,
Binding up the sheaves;
And a proverb haunts my mind,
Quite as a spell is cast;
"The mill will never grind
With the water that is past."
Sarah Doudney (1841-1926) was a contemporary English poet when the Missoula Weekly Gazette published her autumn poem, “The Water Mill,” in 1890. Then, as today, the turning leaves and shortening days of autumn tugged at the heart of a bard. Unlike now, newspapers like the Weekly Gazette and the Missoulian featured poetry on a regular basis, and did so well into the 20th century.
Some were syrupy as a New England maple. The New York Recorder sent this one west in late October 1895:
The autumn's golden glory weaves
Its tints as summer's go;
But the poets who're singing of "fallen leaves"
Will soon rhyme about "beautiful snow."
Others were darker. Someone identified only as Heldor of Butte submitted “Autumn” for the Missoulian’s Sunday Oracle on Dec. 8, 1940:
For now the season has become an aged woman
Flaunting sadly her last beauty
Each fading charm concealed in hurting, melancholy color.
Tomorrow death will come
— and softly a silent blanket of snow
Will cover the horror of dead nakedness.
In the spring of 1898, as war with Spain loomed, an attack on Havana by land and sea was anticipated. “What the Drums Say” by an unknown poet was published in the Missoulian, with this its second verse:
Let me of my heart take counsel:
War is not of life the sum;
Who shall stay and reap the harvest
When the autumn days shall come?"
But the drum
echoed, "Come!
Death shall reap the braver harvest," said
the solemn-sounding drum.
A quirky poem, “Nutting Time,” appeared on the Young People page on Sunday, Nov. 18, 1928. It told of taking “my little red wagon and an old potato sack into the woods "where the nuts lay thick.”
Say, nutting time's a jolly time when Autumn days are here.
You trample on the fallen leaves and hear them crinch and crunch,
And stay out in the Autumn woods to eat a picnic lunch.
You watch the squirrels go scurrying by a hundred times or more
Carrying nuts and morsels to add to their winter's store;
You spy Jack rabbits in the brush, and watch the birds take flight
To warmer and more distant climes to seek the sun's soft light.
Oh, and this, on Nov. 13, 1910:
A Kalendar.
Autumn — wheezy, sneezy, freezy.
Winter — slippy, drippy, nippy.
Spring — showery, flowery, bowery.
Summer — happy, croppy, poppy.
BRADY.
Often the poetic newspaper language wasn’t found in verse form at all. But it was and is convertible. Here was a Missoulian editorial lauding the privileges of life in the Pacific Northwest in September 1895:
If any portion
of this restless nation
ever does settle down to contentment,
to the quiet enjoyment of life,
it will be the people of this northwest —
this land of long and glorious summer days,
of matchless autumns, of mild and attractive winters
and happy, budding springs.
And, on Aug. 26, 1928:
Ducks circled low over the lights of Missoula.
Their ringing call caused a score of hunters
to turn restlessly in their beds,
for the cry awakened dreams
of pot-holes and marshes,
of the first gray dawn of day,
of the bark of retriever dogs and the smell of powder smoke.
Ducks — a great flock of them, circling Missoula.
It was 3 o'clock Wednesday morning,
but three of the angling and shooting enthusiasts of the city were out —
standing before the office of The Missoulian,
looking upward for a flashing glance at white wings.
And the call kept up. Autumn is on the way.
That was a news story, appearing on page 6.
This was in an ad for Orvis Music House on Sept. 15, 1946:
A hunter's thrill when the
whir of wings sounds from
the bleak autumn sky …
the zip and
verve of an
October breeze, as
crisp as a polished,
red apple ... the golden
glow of an Indian summer
that lingers in the
painted, gaudy maples …
the enduring beauty of
fine music weaving
eternal passions into
syllables of sound
for your remembrance.
In the early 1970s, Lynn Schwanke turned poetry in the Missoulian over to kids. Her “Bulletin Board” continued as a regular Sunday feature until 2008, the year before Schwanke retired after 42 years at the paper. The first autumn poem to appear was written by Laura Taunt, a sixth-grader at Emma Dickinson School, on Oct. 29, 1972.
AUTUMN
Autumn is a time of fun
When pumpkins grow to reach the sun.
When witches come out of their dens
To scare children and little hens.
Goblins spook and scare everywhere
And frighten the children out of their wear.
'Till all at once the clock strikes 12:00
And all the noise wanders away 'till next
Halloween.
Kristine Samsel, a fourth-grader at Cherry Valley School in Polson, had one of the best. Her take on autumn was published in Schawnke’s Bulletin Board in 1998.
The trees are whispering,
whispering to each other.
The sun is beating down on the lake so hard,
trying to get through to bottom.
The leaves are floating,
floating in the breeze of the autumn wind.
It's getting colder as the days go by,
and in this room full of darkness,
I'm dreaming of just once
being the leaves in the autumn.
Floating, flying in the wind.
I've never seen such a thing in life like autumn.