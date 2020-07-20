Of bikes, soldiers and a reporter named Boos

The report didn’t even distinguish which Private Williamson in the 20-man corps of Black soldiers didn’t make it. Was it Sam Williamson or William Williamson? They were presumably brothers, both hailing from Fayette County, Tennessee, east of Memphis. At least that’s the conclusion of Mike Higgins, a northern Wyoming historian and middle school teacher, who maintains the wonderfully obsessive bicyclecorps.blogspot.com.

You wonder who paid for Edward H. Boos’ trip as “Official Reporter, 25th U.S. Inf. Bicycle Corps,” which is how he signed his dispatches along the way. Was it his father George, publisher of the Missoulian who came to Missoula in 1894 to further Helena's cause in the infamous capital fight with Anaconda?

Or was it the Army, which may have wanted an objective account of the trip?

Eddie Boos was a 20-year-old University of Montana student. He later married A.B. Hammond’s cousin Annie and made somewhat of a name for himself with his photos of American Indians. Boos joined Hammond’s Missoula Mercantile as advertising manager two years after the bike trip and remained in that position until his death at age 60 in 1937.