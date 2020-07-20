Of bikes, soldiers and a reporter named Boos

An epic bicycle journey from Fort Missoula to St. Louis ended on July 24, 1897, and it was noted by the Daily Missoulian.
“The 25th Infantry bicycle corps arrived safely this afternoon at 3 o’clock and went into camp at Forest Park where 1,000 wheelmen had assembled to welcome them,” the terse report said. “All well except Private Williamson who was overcome by heat and exhaustion. He was sent to the hospital at Jefferson barracks. Corps out 40½ days. Average 50 miles a day.”
Sooo…
The grand send-off in Missoula on June 14; 1,900 miles on bikes that fully loaded averaged 55 pounds, following roads and tracks over which only wagon wheels had traversed, through mud and deep sand and creeks and a snowy mountain pass; a … well, you get the idea.
You’d think the corps would get a little more ink from the hometown paper. If the search mechanism on newspapers.com is accurate, it didn’t.
Newspapers from coast to coast carried at least as much at the conclusion of the great military experiment championed by Gen. Nelson Miles and led by Lt. James Moss, Dr. James Kennedy and Sgt. Mingo Sanders.
The report didn’t even distinguish which Private Williamson in the 20-man corps of Black soldiers didn’t make it. Was it Sam Williamson or William Williamson? They were presumably brothers, both hailing from Fayette County, Tennessee, east of Memphis. At least that’s the conclusion of Mike Higgins, a northern Wyoming historian and middle school teacher, who maintains the wonderfully obsessive bicyclecorps.blogspot.com.
You wonder who paid for Edward H. Boos’ trip as “Official Reporter, 25th U.S. Inf. Bicycle Corps,” which is how he signed his dispatches along the way. Was it his father George, publisher of the Missoulian who came to Missoula in 1894 to further Helena's cause in the infamous capital fight with Anaconda?
Or was it the Army, which may have wanted an objective account of the trip?
Eddie Boos was a 20-year-old University of Montana student. He later married A.B. Hammond’s cousin Annie and made somewhat of a name for himself with his photos of American Indians. Boos joined Hammond’s Missoula Mercantile as advertising manager two years after the bike trip and remained in that position until his death at age 60 in 1937.
“He was noted for his interest in nature and was prominent on movements for the beautification of Missoula, while the gardens surrounding his (400) Daly avenue home were noted for their flowers," the Page 1 obituary noted.
Interestingly, it didn’t mention the bike trip to St. Louis.
We freely admit these 123 years later there’s a twinge of envy for such a sweet reporting gig. Again we’re at the mercy of the missoulian.newspapers.com, but we wonder if George Boos and the U.S. Army got their money’s worth.
The bicycle corps left Fort Missoula early on the morning of June 14. Boos described the first leg of the trip to Fort Harrison, Helena, with a dispatch datelined July 1. It appeared in the Daily Missoulian on July 3, a Saturday. By then the cyclists were through Wyoming and into South Dakota.
The Missoulian presented sporadic special reports of a few paragraphs each, including an excerpt on July 14 from a letter Boos had mailed to “disinterested parties.” It was essentially a tire ad:
“A trip of this kind is full of many experiences and among them I have found the Chase tire unsurpassed. Messrs. Bishop & Kern of Missoula shipped me a Chase tire shortly after leaving Missoula, which was placed on a Sterling bicycle, and after several days travel over stony, mountain roads through Montana and Wyoming and cactus roads through Dakota and Nebraska, I pronounce it ‘the best tire on earth.’ ”
Boos turned in four more detailed dispatches that appeared on subsequent Saturdays in July. The penultimate one, irony here, ran on July 24, alongside the unsigned report at the top of this column announcing the corps had reached St. Louis.
The headline: “Twenty-fifth Infantry Bicycle Corps at Crawford, Nebraska on the Fourth” of July.
George Boos ran his son’s final “official” account of the journey on July 31, 1897, a week after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch included this in a two-page account of the 25th Infantry’s entry into the city: “Lieutenant Moss, with Lieutenant Kennedy and Mr. Boas (sic) rode five wheel lengths in front of the corps that followed after in platoons of fours.”
One more Saturday in July, one final dispatch from Eddie Boos.
“The Bicycle Corps Has Hard Wheeling Over Roads in Nebraska,” read the page one headline on that July 31 report, datelined July 28.
It said it was sent from Lincoln, Nebraska, which Moss, Kennedy, Boos, Sanders, Corp. William Haynes, Corp. Abram Martin, musician Elias Johnson and privates Travis Bridges, Francis Button, John Cook, Hiram Dingman, John Findley (mechanic), Elwood Forman, Frank Johnson, Sam Johnson, Eugene Jones, William Proctor, Samuel Reid, Richard Rout, George Scott, Sam and William Williamson and John Wilson had reached on July 14.
They were still 10 days and 478 miles from St. Louis.
