BONNER — Naayccstm.
Most of us will never pronounce it right and there aren’t enough keys on your everyday computer to spell it as it should be spelled.
But the Salish word for “place of the big bull trout” appears on each of three logo designs presented for the first time Monday in the Bonner School cafeteria.
The Montana Department of Transportation invited the public to an open house to view and vote on the artwork that will be plasma cut into metal sheets to decorate at least four endcaps on the piers of the new Interstate 90 bridges over the Blackfoot River once they’re completed next year.
Alex Alviar, the logo designer and instructional design instructor at Salish Kootenai College, had no qualms about picking his favorite. He placed a round yellow sticker under Option 2, the one that depicts bull trout swimming up a river that’s clearly the Blackfoot, with three tepees on the bank, mountains in the background and the top of the piece made to resemble sawteeth.
“I think what all of us liked was this is the view if you’re standing where the (Milltown State) park is and looking upstream where the bridge will be,” Alviar said. “With the dam being gone it’s the first time in 100 years that bull trout can return to their headwaters, so it’s heading toward kind of a reclamation, revitalization imagery.”
The others had similar elements, Option 1 showing a lumberjack in the middle where two rivers split, a single bull trout below and a person in a canoe above. Alviar, who facilitated a workshop here in late June in which locals developed their own ideas of a logo, said the canoe was a special one that the Kootenai Culture Committee recommended.
“That’s the traditional Kootenai sturgeon-nosed canoe,” he said.
Option 3 was the cleanest of the three — two trout facing each other with mountains above and a river below. Both top and bottom of the design exhibit the sawtooth pattern, evoking the area’s rich logging history.
That one took the early lead as locals from the community came in and mingled with MDT and construction team officials, who even now are working to replace the eastbound bridge of I-90 over the Blackfoot, five miles east of Missoula. Next year it’ll be the westbound bridge, and the two huge piers that hold both up from the middle of the river channel will be removed in favor of eight smaller ones on the bank.
MDT said the project will result in a safer waterway for recreational users and improved habitat for fish.
Jim Scoles, design manager for Morrison Maierle, said what looked like white cutouts on black background at Monday's open house will actually be the concrete gray of the bridge behind painted steel plates.
“We’re going to mount it against the concrete and the steel plate itself will be painted,” Scoles said. “Right now the work group came up with no strong preference in color, but I believe everyone’s leaning to a dark brown to match that of the (state) park framework.”
Three hours into the four-hour open house, Alviar’s favorite “tepee” held a 16-11 edge over the “two-fish” logo. Option 1, the confluence logo, had five votes.
There’s still plenty of time to weigh in on the logos, which are attached to this story on missoulian.com.
“Once we have a firm deadline for ordering the end caps, we’ll stop accepting votes,” said Sarah Knobel, whose Big Sky Public Relations is handling public outreach for MDT on the project.
Votes can be cast with Knobel at sarah@bigskypublicrelations.com or via the MDT hotline, 406-207-4484