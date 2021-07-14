Office City: Missoula family celebrates six generations in business downtown

Richard Hughes smiled as he watched two of his granddaughters, Hadli and Parker, giggle and wash windows at the family-owned company on a recent sweltering afternoon.
“We start them young working in the business,” he said, grinning.
In fact, Hughes’ granddaughters represent the sixth generation of the family that’s worked in the downtown area.
Office City, at 115 W. Broadway, is a Missoula institution and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.
Hughes, now 70, still helps out at the store with his son, Brian, the current owner.
“I still do building maintenance and accounts payable,” he explained.
His great-grandfather, Sam Elder, had a blacksmith shop at 218 W. Main, just down the street from Office City’s current location. Elder’s son, Claude Elder, purchased The Office Supply company in Missoula in 1916 from Joseph Dixon, who later became governor of Montana.
Then Hughes’ parents, Catherine and Blaine Hughes, owned the company before passing it on to Hughes and his wife, JoAnn.
Now Brian and his wife are running the place and having the kids help out, as every generation before them has done.
“I’ve been working here ever since I was little,” Brian Hughes explained. “We used to have Jelly Bellies, and so maybe my parents got rid of that because I ate them too often. But yeah, it was a lot of fun. I got to know a lot of the longtime customers.”
Not many businesses survive multiple decades, let alone a century.
“It’s pretty amazing to be in Missoula over 100 years,” Brian Hughes said.
The company has grown from its humble roots and now offers a huge variety of same-day shipping via their website. They sell furniture and supplies to many businesses in town, including Stockman Bank and the Missoula International Airport.
After growing up in town and owning a downtown business for so long, Richard Hughes personally knows an amazing number of other longtime business proprietors in Missoula. He’s friends with judges, lawyers and brewery owners and keeps up on all the latest gossip.
If there are changes afoot, chances are Hughes already knows about them and has the inside story.
He’s also seen plenty of storefronts come and go over the decades.
“It’s changed a lot over the years, but Missoula’s a magical place,” he said.
One thing that hasn’t changed in a long time is Office City’s presence downtown, and if he and his family have anything to do with it, it'll last another century. The young granddaughters, still toddlers, are washing windows for now, but Richard and Brian both get a gleam in their eye as they talk about the future.