Office City: Missoula family celebrates six generations in business downtown

Richard Hughes smiled as he watched two of his granddaughters, Hadli and Parker, giggle and wash windows at the family-owned company on a recent sweltering afternoon.

“We start them young working in the business,” he said, grinning.

In fact, Hughes’ granddaughters represent the sixth generation of the family that’s worked in the downtown area.

Office City, at 115 W. Broadway, is a Missoula institution and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Hughes, now 70, still helps out at the store with his son, Brian, the current owner.

“I still do building maintenance and accounts payable,” he explained.

His great-grandfather, Sam Elder, had a blacksmith shop at 218 W. Main, just down the street from Office City’s current location. Elder’s son, Claude Elder, purchased The Office Supply company in Missoula in 1916 from Joseph Dixon, who later became governor of Montana.

Then Hughes’ parents, Catherine and Blaine Hughes, owned the company before passing it on to Hughes and his wife, JoAnn.

Now Brian and his wife are running the place and having the kids help out, as every generation before them has done.

